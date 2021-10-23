Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

