Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,461,000 after buying an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 32,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 296,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

