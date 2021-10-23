Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.01 Million in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.84% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMD opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

