Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,890 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

