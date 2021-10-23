Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

