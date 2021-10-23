Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $228.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,204.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.