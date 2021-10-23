Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,527 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

