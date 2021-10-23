Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 912,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $24.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.