Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.09 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

