Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 152,038 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 343.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.