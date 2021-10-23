Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of CURO Group worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

