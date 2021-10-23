Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 143,202 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of ImmunityBio worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 106.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 205.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.