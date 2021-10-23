Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,943 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.59 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.