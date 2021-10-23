Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

