Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Seneca Foods worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $51.81 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

