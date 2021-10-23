Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Ranpak worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACK opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -218.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.