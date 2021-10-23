Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,085,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

