Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Lordstown Motors worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of RIDE opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $845.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.