Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of MannKind worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 93.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

