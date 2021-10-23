Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,484,000 after buying an additional 473,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,243.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 366,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 145,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

