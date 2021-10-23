Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.94 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of The RMR Group worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

