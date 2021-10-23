Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 512.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Desktop Metal worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

