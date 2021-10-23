Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.97 Million Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of ALX Oncology worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 37,796.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.