Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Model N worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Model N by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Model N by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

MODN opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

