Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.30 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 457,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,596.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 436,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 420,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

