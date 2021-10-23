Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.43 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of NV5 Global worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NV5 Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NVEE opened at $102.75 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

