Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 342.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 11.59% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKSB opened at $50.92 on Friday. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $52.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

