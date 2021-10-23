Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 8.45% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.