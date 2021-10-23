Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Cars.com worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

