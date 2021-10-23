Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,540 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Golar LNG worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 804,721 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 514,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

