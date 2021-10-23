Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

