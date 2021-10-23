Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of IDT worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDT by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

