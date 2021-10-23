Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

