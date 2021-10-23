Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

