Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,106 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Codexis worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

