Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,190 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.