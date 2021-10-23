Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,617 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chase worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at $4,626,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chase by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter valued at $6,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.