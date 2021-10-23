Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of One Liberty Properties worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

OLP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $170,441. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

