Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.72

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.22. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 9,777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

