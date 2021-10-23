Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.