Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMWYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $33.35 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

