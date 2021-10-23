Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $729,301.74 and $18.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

