Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

