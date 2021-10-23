Belt (BELT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,084.76 or 0.99974841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.22 or 0.06659922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

