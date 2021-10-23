Belt Finance (BELT) One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00011197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $52.31 million and $2.10 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,618,584 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

