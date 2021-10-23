BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,866 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of BHP Group worth $179,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

