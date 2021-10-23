BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of BHP Group worth $179,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,550,000 after acquiring an additional 400,771 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

