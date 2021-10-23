Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,184,868 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $146,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

