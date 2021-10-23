Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Cut by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

