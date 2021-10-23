BioPassport Token Market Cap Reaches $16.18 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

